TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Plans are underway to create an interactive arts center dedicated to Binghamton’s favorite son.

The Agency held a news conference today to announce a feasibility study for building a Rod Serling “Dimensions of Imagination” Center for Media and the Arts.

With help from the Klee Foundation, The Agency has hired Venue Strategies which previously worked on the National Comedy Center in Jamestown which was the hometown of Lucille Ball.

Agency Executive Director Stacey Duncan said that the goal is to have something more than just a museum, with a screening room and interactive displays devoted not just to film and television, but writing as well.

Serling’s daughter Anne said that every time the family traveled from Los Angeles to their cottage on Cayuga Lake, her father would spend a day visiting all of his favorite locations in Binghamton.

“There’s something poignant about this Serling Center to be erected in his honor in a place he loved so much and returned to even in his writing,” said Serling. “On behalf of my family, thank you for your respect of my father, for your belief in his goals and for bringing him home.”

The study will look at overall concept, site analysis, design and construction cost, and identify potential funding sources.

The goal is to both support Binghamton’s vibrant arts scene and create a tourist attraction for out-of-town visitors.

A steering committee is being formed with local stakeholders to help guide the process.