BINGHAMTON, NY – A longtime local financial advisor is joining the Visions team.

Planning With Purpose is partnering with Visions Investment Services, the wealth management arm of Visions Federal Credit Union.

The business was founded in 2005 by Gerri Harrison who has almost 40 years of experience in tax preparation and financial planning.

Harrison says she doesn’t plan to retire soon but wants her clients to know that there is now a much larger team to assist them with all of their investment needs.