Planet Fitness opens in Price Chopper plaza on Glenwood Avenue

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local fitness fanatics now have a new workout location option.

Planet Fitness has opened a new gym in the Price Chopper plaza on Glenwood Avenue in Binghamton.

The new location is nearly 22,000 square feet, giving members plenty of space to workout while maintaining a safe distance.

John Hrinda is the New York President of ECPPF Holdings, which owns the Planet Fitness locations across upstate New York.

The Binghamton site joins the one in Vestal to give members a different option.

“I think in our Vestal location, we really cater to the college students over there. Our Binghamton club here will really cater to our local members that are really looking for a place where they don’t have to travel, hit all the traffic, be into a club that has all the kids in there, all the students. So, I think it’s really a good place for us to be in,” he said.

The new facility features state-of-the-art workout equipment, including treadmills, free weights, cable machines, and smaller areas for more intensive workouts.