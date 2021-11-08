Planet Fitness offers free workouts to non-members this week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Thinking about a gym membership but not quite sure?

Planet Fitness is offering free workouts over the next week at its Binghamton and Vestal locations, starting Monday, November 8th and ending Tuesday, November 16.

The Binghamton gym will also mark its first anniversary this week and a celebration is planned for the 16th.

Binghamton Black Bears players will be at the gym for a meet and greet and photo opportunity from 5 to 7.

Syracuse University’s Otto the Orange will also be in attendance, giving out tickets to the November 27th game from 5 to 6.