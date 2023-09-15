CORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – While en route to Kansas, a small airplane made an alarming stop in Cortland County on Thursday.

On September 14, New York State Police at Homer responded to the Cortland County Airport for a report of an upside-down aircraft on the runway. Cortlandville Fire, the Cortland Fire Hazmat Team, and TLC Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Prior to their arrival, Bradley Fitchett, 58, of Ellsworth, KS self-extricated from the plane. At the time of the incident, Fitchett was the pilot and only occupant of the single-engine Cessna 305A “Bird Dog.” He was transported by TLC Ambulance to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Fitchett was landing in Cortland County to refuel when he flipped the aircraft. He was traveling from Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport and planned to reach a final destination in Kansas. Approximately five gallons of fuel spilled as a result of the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.