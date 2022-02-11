BINGHAMTON, NY – There are signs that a long-planned development in downtown Binghamton may finally be coming to fruition.

A banner has gone up at the corner of Court and State Streets announcing the construction of a Visions Federal Credit Union location at the site.

The high-profile parcel has sat vacant since the historic Ross-O’Neil building was demolished in 2008.

Local developer Mark Yonaty purchased the property in 2017 with plans to build a mixed-use 5 story structure with commercial space on the first floor and apartments above.

Artists renderings on the signage show what looks like a 2 story Visions branch.

NewsChannel 34 was unable to connect with Yonaty for additional information.

A Visions spokesperson says no decision has been made regarding what services will be offered at that site nor whether it would replace the existing branch in the MetroCenter.

Visions says the project complements its ongoing commitment to downtown Binghamton which includes the sponsorship of the Veterans Memorial Arena, LUMA and other downtown events.