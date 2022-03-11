BINGHAMTON, NY – Have old electronics?

They cannot be simply thrown in the garbage. Electronics need to be safely disposed off at a designated location.

So, where in Broome County can you take old electronics?

The Broome County Landfill:

The Broome County Landfill will accept old electronics. The cost per vehicle is $5 on most days, though there are some free drop off days.

Best Buy:

Best Buy on the Vestal Parkway will accept some electronics. They advise you call the store at 607-777-1489 for a list of accepted items. There is a $25 fee for televisions and monitors.

Staples:

Staples will also accept some items. They also ask you to call them for a full list of what they will accept at 607-797-2524. It is free to bring computers and related items to them

Red Barn Computers:

Red Barn will also accept some items. The full list is available by calling 607-771-1888. There is no cost for computers and related items.

Town of Union Recycling Facility:

Located on Scarborough Drive in Endwell, this facility is open from 9 to 4, with a lunch closure from 12 to 12:30. They take computers/servers, mice/keyboards, laptops, speakers/webcams, monitors, televisions, printers/scanners, copiers/fax machines, microwaves and other small appliances, cell phones, cables, hard drives, memory/RAM, components and gaming devices. Must be a Town of Union resident.

This list was provided by the Broome County website and is not exhaustive.