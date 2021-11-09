Places to donate clothing and food in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – If you’re in the giving spirit this November, there are a variety of places around Broome County that you can help donate to.

For those cleaning out homes and closets, you can bring your used items to the following locations (Provided by the Broome County website)

Nearly New Shop

100 Main St.

Binghamton, NY

Call 607.723.0194 for more information.

(Clothes in good usable condition)

Salvation Army

3-5 Griswold St.

Binghamton, NY

607.723.5381

709 E. Main St.

Endicott, NY

607.748.9042

(Clothes and other items in good usable condition)

Southern Tier Volunteer Organization.

Call 607.772.0067 for more information.

Volunteers of America

320 Chenango St.

Binghamton, NY

Call 607.772.1156 for details about having your donations picked up.

Broome County Council of Churches,

3 Otseningo St.

Binghamton, NY

Call 607.724.9130 for more information.

BC Urban League

45-46 Carroll St.

Binghatmon, NY

607.217.7297

(clothes, toys, housewares, dressers, chairs, tables; NO beds or upholstered furniture)

Goodwill

12 Glenwood Ave

Binghamton, NY

Call 607.729.2451 for more information

Goodwill

3701 Vestal Pkwy E

Vestal, NY

Call 607.797.3414 for more information

St. Pauly Textile

Several locations throughout the County

Visit: www.stpaulytextile.com

866.295.4466

The Salvation Army will take used furniture, which you can also rehome by calling 211.

If you wish to donate food, you can donate to the following locations, also provided by the Broome County website:

CHOW

3 Otseningo St., Binghamton NY

607.724.9130

Catholic Charities

100 Main St., Binghamton NY

607.723.4563

St. Ambrose Church

202 Garfield St., Endicott

607.741.0411

Loaves and Fishes

22 Mill St., Binghamton, NY.

607.724.5304

Food Bank of the Southern Tier

607.796.6061 or visit www.foodbankst.org