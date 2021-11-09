Places to donate clothing and food in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – If you’re in the giving spirit this November, there are a variety of places around Broome County that you can help donate to.
For those cleaning out homes and closets, you can bring your used items to the following locations (Provided by the Broome County website)
Nearly New Shop
100 Main St.
Binghamton, NY
Call 607.723.0194 for more information.
(Clothes in good usable condition)
Salvation Army
3-5 Griswold St.
Binghamton, NY
607.723.5381
709 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY
607.748.9042
(Clothes and other items in good usable condition)
Southern Tier Volunteer Organization.
Call 607.772.0067 for more information.
Volunteers of America
320 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY
Call 607.772.1156 for details about having your donations picked up.
Broome County Council of Churches,
3 Otseningo St.
Binghamton, NY
Call 607.724.9130 for more information.
BC Urban League
45-46 Carroll St.
Binghatmon, NY
607.217.7297
(clothes, toys, housewares, dressers, chairs, tables; NO beds or upholstered furniture)
Goodwill
12 Glenwood Ave
Binghamton, NY
Call 607.729.2451 for more information
Goodwill
3701 Vestal Pkwy E
Vestal, NY
Call 607.797.3414 for more information
St. Pauly Textile
Several locations throughout the County
Visit: www.stpaulytextile.com
866.295.4466
The Salvation Army will take used furniture, which you can also rehome by calling 211.
If you wish to donate food, you can donate to the following locations, also provided by the Broome County website:
CHOW
3 Otseningo St., Binghamton NY
607.724.9130
Catholic Charities
100 Main St., Binghamton NY
607.723.4563
St. Ambrose Church
202 Garfield St., Endicott
607.741.0411
Loaves and Fishes
22 Mill St., Binghamton, NY.
607.724.5304
Food Bank of the Southern Tier
607.796.6061 or visit www.foodbankst.org