Pillsbury introduces Lucky Charms limited edition cookie dough flavor

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Pillsbury has rolled out a new limited edition cookie dough flavor and you if you like Lucky Charms cereal, this might be a dream come true.

You can eat Lucky Charm cookies for breakfast, or really anytime. These sweet treats are stuffed with marshmallows straight from the cereal box.

For now, the cookie dough is only being sold at select stores, including Walmart and Kroger.

In January, you should be able to find them nationwide.

