COOPERSTOWN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An activity filled picnic has been planned for Otsego Cunty senior citizens.

On August 9 at Glimmerglass State Park’s West Pavillion, older adults will be able to enjoy an afternoon of food and fun with the Otsego County Council for Senior Citizens. Starting at 10:30 a.m., coffee tea and cookies will be provided for guests while they mingle and enjoy the park. A lunch will be held at 12 p.m., followed by bingo and other games at 1 p.m.

Lunch is catered by Mel’s at 22. Options are a turkey sandwich, a ham and cheese sandwich, or an egg salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with a fruit cup, potato salad, and ice cream.

Activities planned for the afternoon include an afternoon guided stroll and guided hike, cornhole, and various card games. Music will be provided by DJ Jim Dorn.

The cost for each guest will be $8 and reservations are due by July 28 to the Office for the Aging. With any questions, call the office at (607)547-4232.