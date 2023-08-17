(WSYR-TV) — It’s almost the beginning of fall, which means apple season is approaching. Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie or a sweet fall snack?

Below is a list of apple orchards around Central New York that have a variety of apples to choose from and lots of other sweet treats, games and more.

If you’re looking for a go-to spot for apple picking, there’s lots of locations to choose from. That’s why NewsChannel 9 put together a map of local apple orchards in Central New York that you can put on your bucket list for this fall.

Apple Orchards in CNY

Onondaga County

Clisson Farms

Abbott Farms

Emmi Farms

Adams Acres Farm

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

Deer Run Farms

O’Neill’s Orchard

Navarino Orchard

Rocking Horse Farm

Woznica Orchards

Jefferson County

Burrville Cider Mill Inc

Madison County

Critz Farms

Oneida County

North Star Orchards

Windy Hill Orchard and Farm Market

Cayuga County

Ontario Orchards Farm

Grisamore Farms

Owen Orchards

Oswego County

Fruit Valley Orchard

Appledale Orchards

Behling Orchards

Maple Help Stock Farms

Tompkins County

Indian Creek Farm

Littletree Orchards

Hoffmire Farms Co

St. Lawrence County

Fobare’s Fruits

Goodwin’s Orchard

Parishville Center Orchard

Applewood Orchards

Kaneb Orchards

Lewis County

Owl’s Landing Farm

Denmark Gardens Orchard

Did we miss your favorite orchard that offers apple picking? Let us know!

If there is another orchard in Central New York offering U-Pick please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.