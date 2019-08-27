Pica-Torres murder trial underway

BINGHAMTON N.Y -The trial has begun for a Binghamton man charged with murdering another man on the City’s West Side back in February.

45 year-old Wilfredo Pica-Torres is charged with killing 61 year-old Victor Banyan along with three counts of arson and attempted murder.



27 year-old Heather Stroup, an ex-girlfriend of Pica Torres who had been staying with Banyan was present during the alleged attack.



In her testimony today, Stroup read over the following text messages she received from Pica Torres that day: “Going to jail tomorrow for life because you want to play games with me Heather, better get out of Binghamton before it’s too late” and “I know you and Victor are home tomorrow, I’ll break down the door and do something crazy.”



Along with spending nights at his house at 109 Walnut Street, Banyan had been taking Stroup to a methadone clinic since December of 2018 as she was trying to stay off of drugs due in part to her pregnancy.



Stroup says during the night while she and Banyan were sleeping, she woke up to the smell of kerosene and noises of someone moving in the house.

Banyan went to investigate as Stroup called 911.

After hearing Banyan yell for help, Stroup says she ran out of the bedroom and slipped on kerosene and started getting beaten in the head by Pica Torres.



She testified that Banyan’s upstairs neighbors came down after hearing her cries for help which prompted Pica Torres to set fire to the house and flee.



She says the neighbors then helped her escape the burning house.



Graphic pictures of Heather’s wounds from the beating were shown in the courtroom today.



She ended up giving birth 2 months prematurely in May.

After the blaze was put out and Banyan’s body was recovered it was ruled that he had been dead before the fire.



Pica Torres had been released from the Broome County Jail a couple days before Banyan’s murder.