Piano Man Rick Pedro puts on a Sunday afternoon show at Goodwill Theater’s ReSTART outdoor tent

JOHNSON CITY, NY – There was also music in Johnson City this afternoon as Piano Man Rick Pedro entertained the crowd at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

Pulling from the Great American Songbook, Pedro had the crowd cheering and laughing at the Firehouse Stage’s outdoor tent venue as he pulled off technical variations of everything from Camptown Races to Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Blues Brothers.

Many of his songs were, as he says, his own reimagining of another group’s reimagining of a classic tune.

Pedro says it’s great to get back to some sense of normalcy, being able to get out and play in front of a crowd.

“It’s always fun to come back to the Firehouse here, in particular with the restart this year, restart the arts it’s a fantastic setup and they treat the artists wonderful, and it’s always a pleasure to be here,” says Pedro.

The Goodwill Theater’s ReSTART the art events in the outdoor tent venue will continue through August with comedy and music events.

Pedro’s next show is at Highland Park on August 10th with Jeff Lake as part of the Endwell League of Community Action’s Concerts in the Park.