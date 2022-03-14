BINGHAMTON, NY – Happy Pi Day!

Pi Day is celebrated every March 14 in celebration of the first three digits of the number, 3.14.

The day also falls on Albert Einstein’s birthday! Stephen Hawking also died on Pi Day in 2018.

The homework help site, Brainly, surveyed 900 American students to find out their thoughts on math and all things Pi.

According to the study, 26.4% of students surveyed said math was their favorite subject, compared to the 20.3% who said science and the 20.1% who said English. 18% preferred History.

Math as a favorite subject was most common in New Jersey, the study found. New York made the list as the number 5 state for math loving students.

Additionally, the student found that 74% of students are confident they can write at least some of pi, and 55% were successful at identifying the first 5 digits.

However, 34% of those who said they knew the number chose the wrong option.

A number of pizza restaurants also have Pi Day deals.

Blaze Pizza, for example, is offering pies for $3.14 if you download the app (with some restrictions applying).