PHOTO GALLERY – Virga observed in the Southern Tier, but what is it?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several pictures were posted on Facebook of a strange phenomenon in the sky this morning, something that you do not see every day.
In the photo gallery below, are several pictures of something called virga. Virga, in meteorology, is a visible streak or shaft of precipitation falling from a cloud that evaporates or sublimates before hitting the ground. In other words, it was raining, but it didn’t make it.
The color is created by the sunlight refracting through the liquid water droplets in the sky. This is also what creates rainbows, which is visible in a few of the pictures.