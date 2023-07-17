BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Police are searching for a phone call scammer attempting to swindle money out of local businesses.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints from businesses who have reported getting phone calls from someone identifying themselves as the company’s manager in attempts to steal money. The Scammer falsely notifies the businesses that they’ve been receiving counterfeit money and directs the employee to bring all of the money in the cash register to a store to buy gift cards. They then tell the employee to give the gift card numbers to them over the phone, ending up with the money from the business.

Police are advising those receiving a call like this to hang up, contact a supervisor, and then contact law enforcement. If paying for something with gift cards comes up with an unknown individual, it is probably a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all citizens of the county that “if you see something unusual, say something” report the incident immediately by calling either 911 or (607)753-3311.