BINGHAMTON, NY – An artist who has inspired the likes of Madonna and Lady Gaga is bringing her visionary artistic style to Binghamton tomorrow.

Phoebe Legere is a multi-disciplinary artist whose work honors her Native American heritage.

Legere is part Abenaki and part Cajun, the name for French settlers who originally colonized the northern Atlantic coast around Maine and the Canadian maritime provinces.

Legere includes Abenaki words that she learned from her grandmother in her songs and her paintings rely heavily on Native American themes and imagery.

She says all of her work focuses on spiritual transcendence.

“The way you feel when you walk into the woods and you’re alone and suddenly your heart just opens up and you’re completely relaxed. Or when you’re in a canoe or when you’re in your boat and you’re just floating on the water that’s covered in diamonds and sparkling with the sunlight and suddenly you feel like, there’s much more here in the world than meets the eye. It’s the magic of planet Earth and that’s what I try to convey in my music and my art,” she says.

Legere’s paintings combine oil and acrylic with both experimental and ancient techniques such as using egg tempura, peppermint oil and pigments from berries and minerals.

Her show “Evanescent Landscapes, Vanishing Women” opens at the Bundy Museum on Main Street in Binghamton tomorrow from 6 to 9 as part of the First Friday Art Walk.

At 8 o’clock, Legere will perform music on 7 different instruments inside the Bundy Annex.

Proceeds from sales of her artwork benefit her foundation.

Find out more at http://FoundationforNewAmericanArt.org.