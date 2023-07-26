BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Get your dancing shoes on as members of the Binghamton Philharmonic morph into a big band from the 1930’s and 40’s.

The orchestra is holding its inaugural “Bing, Bing, Swing” gala fundraiser next month. 17 musicians from the philharmonic conducted by Maestro Daniel Hege will back up Boston-based jazz singer Amanda Carr for an evening of swing music. Carr, whose parents were a big band trumpeter and singer, is critically acclaimed for her interpretations of the Great American Songbook. She says she’s excited to be performing with a string section and to get people up and dancing.

“I love to be able to look out from the stage and see dancing. Mind you, it’s always great when you have people’s full attention, they’re watching you and they bought tickets and they’re focusing on you. But it’s such a great inclusive and different experience when people are engaged in that way. I always like to, no matter what situation I’m in, we’re all in this together,” said Carr.

To help people learn a step or two, or brush up on their skills, the Philharmonic is bringing in Scranton-based dancer and dance instructor Vince Brust to provide lessons before the performance and during the intermission. Bing, Bing, Swing takes place inside the newly refurbished ballroom at the Binghamton Club on Saturday August 12th beginning at 6:30.

Tickets are $100 per person or $180 per couple and black tie is suggested. There will be complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres plus a silent auction to be able to conduct Sleigh Ride during the orchestra’s holiday concert in December.

For tickets, go to binghamtonphilharmonic.org