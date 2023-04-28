BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is finishing its season off with a bang with 2 performances over the next 6 days.

Tomorrow evening, a concert titled Northern Lights featuring one of America’s foremost violinists Stefan Jackiw .

The performance takes place at the Broome County Forum at 7:30.

Then next Thursday May 4th, BPO presents May The Fourth Be With You, a tribute to music from the Star Wars franchise.

The orchestra will play selections from the original films as well as some Star Wars sequels.

Local actor Joshua Sedelmeyer will serve as narrator.

That concert takes place at 7:30 at the Anderson Center on the Binghamton University campus.

For tickets to both concerts, go to BinghamtonPhilharmonic.org.