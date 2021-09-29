Phelps Manson to hold ghost hunting tours with local investigative group

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Phelps Mansion is hosting an event to get you in the spirit of things.

Local ghost hunting group Empirical Paranormal takes over the Phelps on Saturday night to see who has stuck around.

The house was occupied by Sherman Phelps and family for about 12 years in the 1880s.

House Manager Joe Schuerch says multiple visitors to the mansion have reported some sort of eerie happening.

He has no idea what they will find, but is eager to find out.

“The family all passed away rather suddenly, kind of one after another beginning in 1878 through 1882, so there have been some stories about the possibilities of the mansion…possibly one of the family is still hanging around here, who is still a mystery,” says Schuerch.

Empirical Paranormal affirms Schuerch’s suspicions, but says you’ll have to join them to find out what exactly is going on.

There are 3 tours scheduled for Saturday, at 7,8 and 9, and have a 10 person maximum.

The cost is $20, which Empirical Paranormal will donate back to the Phelps.

Slots are filling up fast, so call the Phelps at 772-4873 to check on availability.