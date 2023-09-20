BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Phelps Mansion Museum is inviting members of the community to put on their favorite crystal and trust in the timing of the universe as they prepare to host a spiritual new event.

The mansion is presenting their first ever Psychic Fair on September 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those planning to attend will be able to enjoy a full day of clairvoyant power, positive energy, and all things metaphysical.

The event is set to feature a number of local psychics, tarot readers, and reiki practitioners who will be hosting readings and healing sessions throughout the day. Appointments for the sessions can be made on site. There will also be a variety of vendors selling holistic and metaphysical tools and merchandise such as essential oils, dream catchers, smudging or cleansing tools, jewelry and more. Vendors confirmed to be at the fair so far include Dreamseekers Paranormal, Empirical Paranormal, Gallagher Olive Oil, and Good Vibrations.

No admission or reservations are needed to attend the fair. All proceeds from the event support the Phelps Mansion Museum.

Mansion Tours will also be available for those who are interested. The tours are $6 per person and can be booked in person with a mansion staff member.

For more information on the fair and the Phelps Mansion upcoming events, check out Phelps Mansion Museum on Facebook or phelpsmansion.org.