BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, April 29th, the Phelps Mansion is opening its doors so that children can learn more about upcoming summer camp opportunities.

The event will run from 10:30 to noon and give kids a taste of the two unique camp programs that the mansion will hold this summer.

It will feature a magic show and workshop presented by David Black, who will be running the Amazing Kids Magic Camp this summer.

Joe Schuerch, director of the Phelps Mansion History Camp, will also present additional fun activities.

In the magic show there’s a twist. The magician doesn’t do the tricks – audience members are brought up on stage and perform all the magic!

Black will help kids make colorful ribbons switch places, save an adult from being dowsed in water, and move a playing card with the power of their mind.

The recommended age for these summer camps is 7 to 12 years old.

You can register for tomorrow’s sneak-peek event here.