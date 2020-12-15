Phelps Mansion offering holiday tours

BINGHAMTON, NY – The halls are decked at a local museum, and they are ready to share it with you.

The Phelps Mansion is offering special holiday tours now through January 2nd.

There are two types of tours available, traditional daytime tours and candlelit evening tours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Daytime tours will focus on the house’s history, while the evening tours will be limited to one family or group at a time, and will be tailored to the interests of the party.

House Manager Joe Schuerch says topics could include everything from decorations to holiday traditions started in the 19th century.

“We like to dress up the house a little bit, we don’t want to cover the beautiful woodwork, but in the evening times especially, when the lights are turned down low, the glow of the Christmas lights and the woodwork just adds a more special atmosphere, so, pretty fun,” says Schuerch.

Those interested in tours will need to book online first, at PhelpsMansion.org.

And, if you’re not comfortable venturing out, Phelps will be offering a Facebook Live tour on December 27.

Details on that can be found on their Facebook page.