BINGHAMTON, NY – Ragtime Rick Pedro was tickling the ivories with some holiday revelry recently.

Pedro performed at the Phelps Mansion in Binghamton last week as part of the museum’s lunch and learn series.

In addition to the holiday-themed music, he threw in some old jazz standards.

Pedro says the pandemic has cut way back on his ability to perform for live audiences.

He says it’s great to be back at the Phelps again.

“It’s been a difficult 2 years. With everything going on it’s just great to have everybody out again. I think it just adds a lot of spirit to the holidays and hopefully I can play some good upbeat music and keep that spirit alive,” says Pedro.

He played about a dozen songs including such holiday favorites as Jingle Bells and White Christmas.

And he grudgingly performs Let It Snow because it’s a crowd favorite even though he doesn’t care much for the white stuff.