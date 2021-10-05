Phelps Mansion hosts candlelit tours weekend nights in October

BINGHAMTON, NY – If the chill in the air isn’t enough to get you in the Halloween spirit, a spooky walk down haunted halls might do it.

The Phelps Mansion and Museum is offering two special candlelit tours on Friday and Saturday nights in October.

Guests are welcome to wander the halls as Sherman Phelps and family once did, learning about the family’s history as well as common practices surrounding death and dying in the Victorian era.

House Manager Joe Schuerch says the tours offer unique insight to the past, and give you goose bumps in the process.

“There’s post mortem photographs, there’s Victorian caskets, there’s mourning jewelry all kinds of different things on display through the rooms so those kinds of things kind of add a little creepy element to it but we try to keep the tour, because it is such a dark topic to talk about, we try to keep it light and fun and engaging at the same time,” says Schuerch.

If you’re interested in the death and mourning topic, the Friday tours will cover more of that while the Saturday tours dive deeper into the Phelps family history.

Tours are not recommended for children younger than 12.

They start this Friday and you can sign up at PhelpsMansion.org.