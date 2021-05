Now that the FDA has given emergency use authorization to using Pfizer to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15, New York is preparing to implement the new eligibility.

Governor Cuomo says once the CDC completes its review and approval, the state’s health commissioner and Clinical Advisory Task Force will make a final recommendation.

Cuomo says New York is on track to begin vaccinating 12, 13, 14 and 15 year-olds on Thursday.