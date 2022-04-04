The petition filing window in New York State has opened.



Monday through Thursday April 4th through the 7th, candidates seeking major party lines for elected office in the state must file their petitions.



Those running in districts that are completely within a single county file their petitions with that county’s board of elections.



Candidates for statewide office or districts that cross counties file with the state.



State Senator Fred Akshar, who is running for Broome County Sheriff this year, plans to file his petitions with the Broome County Board of Elections Monday afternoon.