Pete Charnetsky for Family Court Judge

Of the 5 Democrats vying for 2 open seats on Broome County Family Court, only one has previously held a position on that bench.

Pete Charnetsky was a Broome County Family Court Judge from 2005 to 2014.

He’s a third generation Broome County resident and graduate of Johnson City High School.

He and his wife have been married for 43 years and have 2 grown sons.

After spending time in Florida in the 80’s, he and his wife returned to our area in 1990.

Charnetsky spent some time in his own private practice and with a local law firm, all the while focusing on representing litigants in family court.

He also served as an Attorney for the Child.

But he says the time he spent on the bench was invaluable in understanding the role of a Family Court Judge.

“Every day you’re faced with extremely important decisions. You’ve got to understand quite a bit too the dynamics of alcoholism, the dynamics of drug addiction, the dynamics of domestic violence. That knowledge is essential in order to be making good decisions regarding children and what’s in their best interest,” says Charnetsky.

Since losing re-election in 2014, Charnetsky has returned to family law.

Before getting his law degree, he got a Masters in Social Work.

He says that also helps him to understand the factors underlying many family problems.

“You have to be patient because litigants unfortunately tend to be stressed, they tend to be sometimes agitated. And you have to be patient and just understand why they’re having these issues,” says Charnetsky.

The primary is scheduled for Tuesday June 22nd.

However, early voting begins Saturday and runs through June 20th at the Broome County Public Library and the Oakdale Mall.

For a list of hours, go to BroomeVotes.com.

All this week, we are profiling all 5 candidates and posting their raw interviews to our website.



Watch his full interview below: