Pete Charnetsky announces Supreme Court run

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Another candidate as announced their intention on running for New York State Supreme Court.

Democrat Pete Charnetsky announced his candidacy for State Supreme Court Justice for the Sixth judicial District.

Charnetsky has served for ten years as a New York State Family Court Judge.

He also served for nine years as an Acting Supreme Court Justice where he presided over the Integrated Domestic Violence Court.

Charnetsky says his experience gives him a leg up on his competition.

“I believe I’m the most experienced as far as judicial background with my 10 years as family court judge. I believe that knowledge I’ve obtained during those 10 years will be very important if I’m elected as a supreme court justice,” says Charnetsky.

Charnetsky has also worked as a social worker and as an attorney representing individuals with various issues in Supreme Court.

He has also served on the boards of multiple nonprofits including the SOS Shelter, the Broome County Mental Health Community Services Board and the Crime Victims Assistance Center.