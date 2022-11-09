BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – PETA is honoring a Binghamton restaurant for producing the nation’s best plant-based holiday roast.

Parlor City Vegan on Clinton Street has received the “Roast Boast Award” from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for its Shaved House Made Juicy Roasted Seitan Turkey.

It’s part of a vegan Thanksgiving menu that the eatery offers this time of year.

Other items include creamy truffle mac and cheese, garlic mashed potatoes with mushroom sage gravy and Grandma’s vegan stuffing.

You can find out more information and place an order at parlorcityvegan.com.