Person set on fire inside vehicle in Ithaca, police searching for woman who is possible suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police want you to take a good look at this woman. She’s a person of interest after another person was set on fire inside of their car.

It happened around 9 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot on Chestnut Street in Ithaca. The victim was taken by helicopter to a regional hospital. 

Their condition is not known. If you recognize her, contact Ithaca Police at one of the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

