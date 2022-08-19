ENDICOTT, NY – A new startup that is offering cutting-edge technology to improve a golfer’s putting skills is using the Dick’s Open to officially launch its product.

Perfection Platforms has developed a fully customizable training platform that integrates with video technology.

The surface can be adjusted to offer different pitches and breaks.

And the video technology not only suggests a path for the putt, but also tracks the path taken afterward.

Perfection Platforms was co-founded by Greater Binghamton natives Rob Gibb and Thomas Hackett.

They’re currently headquartered in the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator in Binghamton and have received assistance from B-U’s Watson School of Engineering’s SPIR industry support service.

And the platform was just awarded a U-S patent last month.

Hackett says he and Gibb first met at En-Joie Golf Course as kids, so there was no better place to introduce the technology to the world.

“In 2021, the number one, two and three ranked players in the world at the end of the year, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson, were all fitted for their putters on our platform. It’s pretty cool,” Hackett said.

Hackett says a number of players checked out the technology during the Pro-Ams.

And it will be set up in the VIP tent over the weekend.

Perfection Platforms is already being used by more than 35 Division 1 college programs as well as PGA pros, avid golfers and fitting studios for major brands.

For more information, go to http://PerfectionPlatforms.com.