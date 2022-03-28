WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Eligibility requirements have been expanded for those seeking to play in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

The PGCBL Board of Directors confirmed on March 24 that its member teams will now be able to sign graduating college seniors that do not have remaining college eligibility.

Any other current collegiate players that are exhausting their remaining college eligibility will also be considered for roster inclusion. According to the Board of Directors, this change was made to address eligibility anomalies that were created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This change applies to the PGCBL 16 member teams including the local Watertown Rapids. Additional teams include the Adirondack Trail Blazers, Albany Dutchmen, Amsterdam Mohawks, Aburn DoubleDays, Batavia Muckdogs, Elmira Pioneers, Geneva Red Wings, Glens Falls Dragons, Jamestown Tarp Skunks, Mohawk Valley DiomandDawgs, Newark Pilots, Niagara Power, Oneonta Outlaws, Onondaga Flames, Saugerties Stallions and Utica Blue Sox.

The League also confirmed that it will offer additional opportunities for players to be seen by counts and play against high levels of competition to allow graduating collegiate seniors to improve their Major League Baseball draft status.

“We’re excited to announce the inclusion of all players who have just exhausted their college eligibility,” PGCBL President & General Counsel Robert Julian said in a press release. “We hope to provide as many opportunities as possible to those players looking to increase their draft prospectus. With the reduction in draft rounds and the later draft date, we felt this was an important opportunity to provide for affected players.”

The MLB draft has historically been held in early June but was pushed back to mid-July in 2021. The 2022 draft will take place from July 17 to July 19 and feature 20 rounds of picks.

The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League will begin league-wide play for the 2022 season on Friday, June 3, 2022.