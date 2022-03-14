BINGHAMTON, NY – Make your child squeal with joy as Peppa Pig comes to Binghamton.

The live show, Peppa Pig’s Adventure, comes to the Forum on Sunday, May 22nd at 2pm.

Follow along as Peppa goes on a camping trip in the woods with her little brother George, and school friends including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. There’s sure to be lots of music and dancing in the 60 minute performance!

In addition to the show, guests will have the option to purchase a Photo Experience pass. This experience will allow a unique opportunity to snap a picture jumping into a mudslide with Peppa and friends.

For tickets, which are required of everyone two and up, as well as additional information,