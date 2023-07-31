BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local staffing agency held its COVID-delayed grand opening last week in Binghamton.

Peoplelink Staffing Solutions held a ribbon cutting on Thursday. It moved into 219 Main Street two years ago and has since expanded and renovated. Peoplelink, which has had an office in Endicott since 2017, currently assists 18 local employers with finding high quality candidates in the fields of manufacturing, warehousing, senior leadership and administrative workers. It averages between 100 and 125 workers placed at jobs at any given time. Branch Manager Renee Denney says the key is finding employees with the right skill set.

“Really understanding their business and making sure that we’re giving them the people that they need. So that the person can grow but they can grow too. And keeping that talent that this area desperately needs in this area, keeping them here in Binghamton,” said Denney.

Denney says that while a small portion of the positions remain temporary, most are designed to become permanent. More information can be found at peoplelinkstaffing.com.