People over 60 can get vaccinated at state sites without an appointment

ALBANY, NY – There are more opportunities for people to get their COVID vaccination without an appointment.

Governor Cuomo announced yesterday that beginning tomorrow anyone age 60 and older can receive a vaccine at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites, including the one adjacent to the WalMart in Johnson City.

People should bring identification with them and an appointment for a second dose will be made.

As supply of the vaccines begins to outweigh the demand, the state is looking for ways to make it more convenient for seniors and everyone to get inoculated.