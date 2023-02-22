PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) began its annual preseason trout stocking.

The trout stocking operations began in creeks and lakes statewide, where volunteers helped to stock thousands of Rainbow, golden Rainbow, and Brown Trout.

These trout were added to sections of Conoy Creek and Donegal Creek in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the PFBC, approximately 3.2 million trout will be added into hundreds of public waterways, and volunteer sportsman’s groups will stock another million trout for anglers to enjoy.

Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day is Saturday, March 25 and the Opening Day of Trout Season is set for Saturday, April 1. Volunteers may help with the trout stockings.

If you are interested in viewing the trout stocking schedule, find places to fish for trout, and buying your fishing license, you can visit the PFBC website at Fishandboat.com.