SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania State Trooper who was involved in a crash that led to the death of a Troy Area School District teacher in February is now facing charges.

On Aug. 21, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that Michael J. Brown, of Troy, has been charged with vehicular homicide. According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Michael, J. Brown, of Troy, was on his way to work on the night of Feb. 11 when he attempted to pass a vehicle on Route 6 by illegally crossing double yellow lines. While doing this, Brown hit an oncoming vehicle that was ascending a hill on the roadway.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the crash caused the other vehicle to catch fire. Brown attempted to remove the driver, Christine Eliz Woodward, 47, of Troy, from the burning vehicle but was unable to. Woodward died at the scene of the crash.

Woodward was a teacher with the Troy Area School District for 15 years. Troy Schools Superintendent Janilyn Elias made a statement expressing the school district’s sadness at losing Woodward in February.

“To say that she’ll be missed is an understatement. Anybody that’s talked about her has said that she has been almost a surrogate parent to everybody here,” said Elias. “So, when I say that she was kind and generous it was more than that. She was at games when other people couldn’t make the game and they knew that she was there. I know they all called her Ms. Woodward but I think that was short for mom.”

Brown has been charged with homicide by vehicle, a felony, and five summary traffic violations. He turned himself in on Aug. 21, and his bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. Unsecured bail is not required upfront; the defendant is responsible for repaying the bail if they fail to appear in court.