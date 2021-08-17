Pennsylvania State police looking for help in 5 year-old Great Bend homicide case

GREAT BEND, PA – A 5 year-old homicide case out of Great Bend is continuing to be investigated.

On November 21, 2016 police were dispatched to a home on Cals Way for a deceased man.

The man was identified as Calvin Eugene Fichter, and was found in the upstairs bedroom.

There was no forced entry and a handgun belonging to Fichter was missing.

Fichter had several gunshot wounds.

If you have any details on this case you should call 570-465-3154.

A cash reward could be provided through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

