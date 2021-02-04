Pennsylvania District Attorney faces sexual assault charges

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA – The top prosecutor in Bradford County, Pennsylvania is facing charges of his own.

D-A Chad Salsman is accused of sexual assault and abuse of power following a grand jury investigation.

State police brought Salsman out of the magistrate’s office in handcuffs yesterday afternoon.

A grand jury investigation determined Salsman repeatedly used his position to pressure vulnerable female clients into sexual contact at his law office.

According to court documents, five women experienced the same patterns of coercion and assault from Salsman.

Prosecutors say Salsman would ask these female clients for nude photos or grope them during a meeting or in court.

Salsman allegedly pressured those clients into sexual acts in lieu of legal fees and he would threaten them into silence.



The grand jury alleges Salsman knew these clients were in vulnerable positions and used that against them.

Salsman denies the claims, asserting that he is innocent.

This investigation focuses on five women, but Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says they know of a number of additional assaults that happened outside of the state’s statute of limitations.

Salsman made bail and was released.