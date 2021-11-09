PennDOT holds meeting regarding possible future toll bridge on 1-81

NEW MILFORD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual open house to help determine the fate of what may be a future toll bridge.

The 1-81 Susquehanna Project is a 9 mile stretch of construction and repair stretching from the New Milford Borough to the state border.

It is also a candidate for tolling through the the PennDOT Pathways Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative.

Any tolls collected would be used for bridge maintence.

PennDOT is interested in how the toll may effect local communities, and how drivers taking alternative routes may impact traffic.

The meeting will run consistently through December 8th, and you can log on here.

You can also attend an in-person meeting on November 15 from 4 to 7 at Blue Ridge High School.