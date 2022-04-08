PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Amtrak has announced, with help from PennDOT, that starting on April 25, Amtrak will be adding two additional trains to the Keystone Service Line, which operates between Harrisburg Philadelphia, and New York in response to increase demand.

Two new weekday trains will be added, and now on weekends, all pre-pandemic Harrisburg to Philidelphia service will be restored.

“Rail provides a convenient and safe travel option,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse said. “After a long period of reduced schedules, PennDOT is pleased that Amtrak has been able to restore more daily trains and is proud to invest in rail service.”

Currently, Amtrak is operating 18-weekday trains between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, 14-weekday trains between Philadelphia and New York City, and 10-weekend trains.

When the new service begins between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, there will be 24-weekday trains, 14 trains on Saturdays, and 16 trains on Sundays.

Between New York and Philadelphia, 20-weekday trains will be offered with 12 trains on Sunday and 11 on Sundays.

Being able to easily travel from/to city centers, Amtrak offers free Wi-Fi, and the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times.