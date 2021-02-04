BINGHAMTON, NY – Four Ross Park Zoo penguins would argue that the Chiefs and Buccaneers aren’t the only big game on Sunday.

The Penguin Bowl returns to the Ross Park Zoo for year 4.

Gnat, Ronde, Dyer and the Zoo’s new penguin chick, Aurora, will be showcased playing with enrichment toys on a football themed mat.

At the end, one of the birds will be named M-V-P for Most Valuable Penguin.

Visitor and Member Services Manager for the Ross Park Zoo, Rachel Peppard, says last year they saw 75,000

She says this is a great way to enjoy the zoo animals, as well as donate.

“It just helps us with animal care, with enrichment, with vet costs and all of that, stuff that we need, all of the money that we need, to thrive in today’s world, so we definitely need the help of everyone from around the world,” says Peppard.

Donations can be made at RossParkZoo.org/PenguinBowl.

The event itself runs Sunday from 10 to 11 A-M and will be streamed on all their social media platforms.

Peppard adds that with Valentine’s Day coming up, the Zoo also offers some unique gift ideas.