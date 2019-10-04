Peila View Corn Maze welcomes visitors back

OXFORD N.Y -What more fabulous way to celebrate Fall than a visit to the farm.

Today, our Food and Farm Showcase takes us to Peila View Corn Maize and Pumpkin Patch in Oxford where the Peila family invites you to get lost.



The 9 acre corn maze features a Wizard of Oz theme from the air in honor of the 80th anniversary of the classic film.

There’s also plenty of other activities for the family including a hay ride, cow train, duck races and dirt diggers.

Plus a concession stand.

Owner Michelle Peila’s family bought the farm 6 years ago.

“Fall is my favorite time of the year, it’s beautiful. We have a beautiful view here, that plays into why we put the corn maze up here on top of the hill. The farm is down in the lower part. It’s nice to see, it’s beautiful. The leaves change color, the pumpkin patch is fun, people have a good time,” says Peila.

This weekend, Peila View Farm is participating in the Tri-County Farm Trail, organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County.

In addition to its regular features, the farm will have extra animals on display and there will be tours of the working dairy barn.

Visitors will get to pet the cows along with alpaca, a donkey, miniature horse, goats and baby chicks.

“It’s fun to show people what agriculture is all about. This will make the connection. They come to have fun but they’re also going to see what we do on a daily basis with agriculture. Your food comes from a certain place and we want it to be local,” Peila said.

The Peila View Corn Maize and Pumpkin Patch is open from 11 to 5 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is 7 dollars and includes the maze and kids activities.



Peila View is also starting a special twlilight flashlight maze tomorrow evening from 6 to 9.

Then, on October 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th, it will be offering a haunted maze.

For a complete list of Farm Trail locations, go to CCEBroomeCounty.com