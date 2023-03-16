BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It was deja vu all over again at House of Reardon in Binghamton.

Peeling Day Take 2 took place in the banquet room as volunteers helped to prepare the ingredients for ham and cabbage dinners to be sold tomorrow for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Once again, 500 pounds of cabbage, 450 pounds of potatoes and 300 pounds of carrots were prepared to accompany 7 cases of ham.

Kate Lernard says the restaurant couldn’t do it without the help.

“A lot of laughs, a lot of memories shared. A lot of these people have been coming here and doing this for 23 years. Some just started this year. So, it’s cool to get to know them and have fun with them.”

Larnerd says they’re hoping better whether tomorrow than they had on Parade Day will lead to a bigger turnout.

The dinners go on sale tomorrow at 11 a.m. but you can start calling in orders at 10 by calling 722-9674.

As always, curbside pickup is also available.