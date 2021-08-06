Pedophile caught by undercover officer

BINGHAMTON, NY – A man from Pennsylvania pled guilty to traveling to New York for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with two children.

51 year old James Obelkevich admitted that from the summer of 2019 until the spring of 2020 he exchanged multiple sexually explicit messages over a social media application to what he thought was the mother of 9 year old and 13 year old girls.

He was actually messaging an undercover officer.

Obelkevich was then arrested after arriving at the arranged location in Binghamton and has been in custody since.