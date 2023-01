TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On January 19th, a portion of Watson Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge.

The road will be closed just east of the Barton Avenue and Watson Boulevard intersection, but it will still be accessible to local traffic.

The Broome County Department of Public Works says that all thru traffic will need to seek alternate routes. A signed detour route will be in place.