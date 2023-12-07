OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – President Franklin D Roosevelt called this day in 1941, a date that will live in infamy.

The attack on Pearl Harbor occurred on this day, December 7th, 1941.

The VFW Post 1371 in Owego held its annual Remembrance Day ceremony to honor the 5 Tioga County lives that were lost during the attack.

Among them was 23-year-old Seaman First Class Delmar Sibley who died while on the USS Arizona.

During the ceremony, surviving family members were invited to speak about what the day meant to them.

The keynote speaker for the event was U.S. Navy Commander Matthew Noble.

He says that the five Tioga County casualties embody what standing up for your country truly means.

U.S. Navy Commander Matthew Noble says, “Five individuals that were serving prior to active involvement in World War Two. And they likely did not know that there was going to be a war of that magnitude. Still, they stood up to serve.”

The VFW renamed the space as the Sibley Memorial Dining Hall in honor of Delmar Sibley.

The ceremony concluded with the playing of TAPS on a bugle.