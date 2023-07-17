SCRANTON, PA – (WIVT/WBGH) The community is rallying together in an effort to declare peace and end the United States involvement Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A rally for Peace in Ukraine is taking place in President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, PA, on July 22 at 11 a.m. Held at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, a business heavily involved in producing artillery shells for the war, the rally will protest the corporation profiting off of the war and Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine. The rally will call for the President to announce that the U.S. wants an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of negotiations to end the war. It will also call for an immediate halt to all U.S. weapons shipments into the Ukraine War and the removal of U.S. nuclear weapons from Europe. A variety of speakers will present their ideas in an attempt to demand the President to invest in a better domestic environment.

President Biden made the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine after they were said to be running low on ammunition, a similar problem being faced in the U.S. The Scranton Plant produces 11,000 artillery shells a month but cannot keep up with the demand, resulting in this controversial choice.

Cluster munitions are bombs that open in the air and release smaller bombs across a large area. The are meant to take out multiple targets at once and are said to be highly dangerous as they often have a high dud rate. This means innocent civilizations are at long-term danger and risk being blown up months or even years later if they stumble upon the bomb. For that reason, they are banned by more than 120 countries.

President Biden is being urged to attend the event to further discuss war policy.

For more information on the rally, visit worldbeyondwar.org/scranton.