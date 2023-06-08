BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A coalition of peace and justice groups will be meeting to view and discuss John F Kennedy’s “Most Day of Peace Remembered” from June 10th, 1963.

The group will meet on the 60 year anniversary of the speech at the Broome County public library. The group will meet upstairs and will have an interactive discussion with Professor Jeffery Sachs of Columbia University via Zoom following the viewing. Sachs believes this speech was was the most important ever made by JFK.

The speech led to both the Soviets and the Americans halting the testing of nuclear weapons in the atmosphere. The event is open to the public and will be held this Saturday, June 10th, at 11:00 a.m.